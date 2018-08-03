Hannon Armstrong +3.6% after Q2 beat

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI +3.5% ) gains after Q2 core EPS of 39 cents beat consensus by 6 cents and increased from 34 cents a year ago.

Confirms 2018 core EPS growth of 2%-6% over 2017, equivalent of a $1.32 midpoint.

As of June 30, 2018, maintained a fixed-rate debt level of 89%.

"We expect our fixed-rate debt level to stay near or slightly above the high end of our 60% to 85% fixed debt target range given the continued focus of the Fed on raising short-term rates," says CFO Brendan Herron.

Q2 revenue rose 27% to $35.8M from $28.3M Y/Y.

