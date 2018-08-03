Investors bid up food stocks

Packaged food stocks are riding on the back of Kraft Heinz (KHC +8.9% ) after the company posted a solid earnings report and is back in the middle of M&A speculation again. There was also positive news delivered today by TreeHouse Foods (THS +2.7% ) in the form of a beat and raise and Post Holdings (POST +8.1% ) with its new private-label business structure.

Gainers include General Mills (GIS +3.7% ), Kellogg (K +3.9% ), Campbell Soup (CPB +3.4% ), Flower Foods (FLO +3.3% ), Hostess Brands (TWNK +2.6% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM +3.9% ), Conagra Brands (CAG +1.8% ), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +4.4% ), Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +3.8% ) and SunOpta (STKL +1.5% ).