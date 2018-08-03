Investors bid up food stocks

Packaged food stocks are riding on the back of Kraft Heinz (KHC +8.9%) after the company posted a solid earnings report and is back in the middle of M&A speculation again. There was also positive news delivered today by TreeHouse Foods (THS +2.7%) in the form of a beat and raise and Post Holdings (POST +8.1%) with its new private-label business structure.
Gainers include General Mills (GIS +3.7%), Kellogg (K +3.9%), Campbell Soup (CPB +3.4%), Flower Foods (FLO +3.3%), Hostess Brands (TWNK +2.6%), J.M. Smucker (SJM +3.9%), Conagra Brands (CAG +1.8%), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +4.4%), Amira Nature Foods (ANFI +3.8%) and SunOpta (STKL +1.5%).
