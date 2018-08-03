GTT -13% on swing to Q2 loss

GTT has tumbled 12.9% on heavy volume after Q2 earnings where it swung to a loss exacerbated by one-time costs.

The company lost $136.3M vs. a year-ago gain of $0.7M; but that accounted for costs including $13.7M in exit, transaction and integration costs; $13.8M for extinguishment of debt; and $88.6M tied to a forex hedge entered into as part of an acquisition of Interoute.

Revenue was up 72% as reported, but pro forma (for constant currency and accounting for Interoute and Global Capacity's historical results) revenues grew 1.2%.

EBITDA grew 39.2% as reported, but 0.7% on a pro forma basis.

