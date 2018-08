Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) - $0.0864. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) - $0.0875. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) - $0.0760. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) - $0.1450. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) - $0.1800. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) - $0.1080. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) - $0.1108. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) - $0.0843. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) - $0.0910. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) - $0.0760. Payable Aug 31; for shareholders of record Aug 24; ex-div Aug 23. Press Release

This was corrected on 08/03/2018 at 01:51 PM. Ticker ETV stands corrected