Parkland Fuel +9% on strong Q2 results; upsides FY18 EBITDA guidance

Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF +9.6% ) reports Q2 sales increase 109% Y/Y to C$3.9B, driven by contribution of the Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Ultramar acquisitions.

Fuel and petroleum product volume increased 62% to 4.2 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 360bps to 6.6%.

Retail grew by 116% due to the acquisitions and Company C-Store same-store-sales growth of 8.1%

Commercial increased 260% due to the acquisitions, higher propane, gasoline and diesel volumes and higher fuel margins

Adjusted distributable cash flow was $139M, resulting in adjusted dividend payout ratio of 29%.

Outlook: Revises adjusted EBITDA guidance to $775M (± 5%) from previous guidance of $650M; for FY18 annual acquisition synergies is expected to be ~$55M, and reach ~$180M by end of 2020.

