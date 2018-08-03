Euro zone business growth slowed in July, optimism fading: PMI

Eurozone composite final PMI fell in July to 54.3 from 54.9, matching an earlier preliminary estimate, indicating that the economy started quarter three on a softer footing.

Eurozone business growth was sluggish at the start of the third quarter as expected, hampered by a drop in new orders that sapped private-sector optimism, a survey showed on Friday.

Eurozone final PMI fell to 54.2 from 55.2, below an earlier flash reading of 54.4.

Source: Investing.com

