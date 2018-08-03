UK services PMI falls to a 3-month low in July

UK service sector activity slowed in July to 53.5 from 55.1 in June, compared to the reading of 54.7, highlighting that business activity rose at the slowest pace since April, while job creation was the weakest since August 2016.

The Bank of England raised interest rates despite deepening worries over Brexit, but indicated that any more hikes will be at a “gradual” pace.

The bank said it raised interest rates because the economy has recovered from its slowdown at the start of the year, but warned that Brexit could damage the recovery.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP