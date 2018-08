Entravision Communications up 5.6% post Q2 results

Entravision Communications (EVC +5.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 5.4% Y/Y to $74.3.M.

Segment revenue: Television $36.5M (-3% Y/Y); Radio $17.2M (flat Y/Y) & Digital $20.6M (+32% Y/Y).

Cost of revenue of $11.4M (+30% Y/Y); operating expenses of $43.8M (+4% Y/Y) & corporate expenses of $6.3M (+12% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA margin decreased 108 bps to 20%.

CFO of $13.3M (+27.9% Y/Y) & FCF was $8.7M (+54% Y/Y).

The Company has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on September 28, 2018, in an aggregate amount of ~$4.5M.

