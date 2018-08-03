U.S. Cellular +5.5% as it beats and raises in Q2

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is up 5.5% after beating expectations on top and bottom lines in Q2 earnings, and the company boosted full-year estimates.

For 2018, it now sees operating revenues in a narrower range at $3.925B-$4.025B (vs. previous $3.85B-$4.05B); OIBDA of $700M-$800M, up from a previous $625M-$775M; and EBITDA of $850M-$950M, up from $765M-$915M.

Postpaid subscribers declined again with a net loss of 13,000, bringing that total down to 4.468M. The company logged net losses in feature phones (-12,000) and connected devices (-18,000), but grew smartphone subs (+17,000).

ARPU rose to $44.74 from a year-ago $44.60, and from last quarter's $44.34. Churn of 1.19% was higher than last year's 1.13% but down from Q1's 1.23%.

In prepaid, net adds of 2,000 brought that total to 527,000 subscribers. ARPU dropped again, to $32.32 from a year-ago $33.52, but rose from Q1's $31.78. Churn dropped to 4.83% from a year-ago 4.93% and Q1's 5.27%.

Revenue breakout: Service, $741M (flat); Equipment sales, $233M (up 5%).

It reiterated expectations for capital expenditures of $500M-$550M.

