Integrated Electrical Services +5% post Q3 results

IES Holdings (IESC +5% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 11.6% Y/Y to $232.6M reflecting strengthening markets in most segments and increased backlog.

Segment revenues: Commercial & Industrial $78.8M (+33% Y/Y); Communications $54.4M (-4.7% Y/Y); Infrastructure Solutions $24.9M (+11.7% Y/Y) and Residential $75.2M (+7.1% Y/Y)

Q3 Overall gross margin improved by 130 bps to 18.3% and operating margin improved by 210 bps to 4.3%.

Cash flow from operating activities was at $4.9M and company had Cash & cash equivalents of $21.7M as of June 30, 2018.

Backlog was at ~$392M (+24.8% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

Company repurchased 20,810 shares at an average price of $15.46 per share, during the quarter.

