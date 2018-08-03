Eleven more states join 3D-printed gun lawsuit

Nineteen states are now part of a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government over blueprint distribution for 3D-printed guns.

Eleven new states joined the suit yesterday: California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

On Tuesday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order that stopped the August 1 release of downloadable blueprints for the guns.

The release was made legal following a June settlement between the government and Defense Distributed, which wanted to publish the designs.

States argue the publication would give criminals easier access to weapons. Gun rights advocates say fears are overblown based on current technology.

Related stocks: Stratasys (SSYS -1.2% ), Proto Labs (PRLB -0.3% ), 3D Systems (DDD -2.3% ), ExOne (XONE -0.1% ), Voxeljet (VJET -0.3% ).

