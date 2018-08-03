TDS +3.9% amid wireless beat, cable growth

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is up 3.9% after its Q2 came in more profitable than expected.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (USM +5.5% ), of which TDS holds a heavy majority and which beat on top and bottom lines despite a drop in postpaid subscribers.

Wireline residential connections fell to 568,000 from a year-ago 581,000, but ticked up from last quarter's 566,900. Declines in Voice (to 282,200 from 304,600) more than offset gains in Broadband (to 234,300 from 230,200) and Video (to 51,500 from 46,200).

Commercial wireline connections fell as well, to 299,600 from 321,200. Legacy declines were broad: Voice down to 137,300 from 150,500; Broadband down to 20,600 from 21,000; and managedIP down to 141,400 from 149,700. There were 400 video subs against no offering in the prior year.

And cable connections rose again, to 323,700 from 297,000. Broadband grew to 159,400 from 140,300; video grew to 101,600 from 97,900; voice grew to 62,000 from 58,500; and managedIP to 700 from 300.

