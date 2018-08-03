Ashford Hospitality sinks after Q2 revenue trails consensus

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) falls almost 13% the day after it reports Q2 results that beat on adjusted FFO per share, but trailed the consensus estimate for revenue.

Q2 adjusted FFO of 42 cents beat consensus by 4 cents, though it's down from 52 cents in Q2 2017; revenue of $389.2M, which missed by $3.5M, fell from $390.7M a year earlier.

Q2 Comparable revPAR for hotels not under renovation rose 2.3% to $134.36 Y/Y/; comparable revPAR for all hotels rose 1.6% to $137.53.

Adjusted EBITAre fell to $120.7M from $125.6M a year ago.

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 35.60% vs. 36.14% Y/Y.

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin for all hotels not under renovation 36.54% vs. 36.85%

