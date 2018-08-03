Scripps +4.5% on Q2 beat, revenue gains

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) is up 4.5% after its Q2 beat, paced by a revenue jump juiced by the acquisition of Katz networks.

Operating income rose to $22.47M from $18.35M on revenues that grew 22%.

Political ad revenue was $14.9M, more than double the comparable $7M (from Q2 2014, last midterm Q2).

"We were pleased to see Local Media broadcast time sales up 3.4 percent, buoyed by strong political advertising revenue this early in the year," says CEO Adam Symson. "In addition, with our OTT households now at nearly 500,000 subscribers, any losses we're seeing from cable and satellite platforms are being mitigated, leading to higher-than-anticipated retransmission revenue. And we are ahead of schedule in realizing cost savings in Local Media."

Revenue by segment: Local media, $213.2M (up 5.9%); National media, $68.2M (up 424%); Other, $1.9M (up 7%).

Profit by segment: Local media, $53.4M (up 9.5%); National media, $2M vs. a year-ago loss of $3.6M; Other, -$1.6M.

For Q3, it's guiding for local media revenue up mid- to high teens and retransmission revenue up about 20%, while national media revenues are tagged for the high $60M range.

