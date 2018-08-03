Sierra Wireless +18.5% after Q2 beat portends IoT promise

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is one of technology's top gainers today, up 18.5% , after its Q2 results impressed and guidance midpoints came in above consensus expectations.

Part of the beat was a mix shift toward higher margin opportunities, in Enterprise Solutions (where revenues grew 31%) and the Internet of Things (up 210%).

That bodes well for the future, Roth notes in an upgrade to Buy. With an IoT wave on the way, "as the leading supplier of cellular modules and gateways, Sierra Wireless is ideally positioned," the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The Numerex acquisition also boosts the scale of cloud and connectivity solutions, says analyst Scott Searle. He has a price target of $22, implying 15% further upside from today's heavy gain.

