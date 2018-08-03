Boingo investors take some profits after near-42% gain

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is retrenching a bit today, down 11.2% on heavy volume, but only after one of the earnings season's best one-day gains ( +41.5% ) on its solid Q2 beat.

Credit Suisse has raised its price target to a Street-high $35, which implies nearly 20% upside taking today's decline into account.

The firm attributed the beat to strong subscriptions and ARPU in military and wholesale, and says an acquisition of Elauwit Networks is a "logical lateral step which opens up another vertical." It should add revenue of $3M in Q3 and $5M in Q4, and grow about 20% in the next fiscal year. (h/t Bloomberg)