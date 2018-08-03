UTStarcom breaks even, guides to high Q3 revenues

UTStarcom (UTSI -1.3% ) broke even in its Q2 earnings after revenue declines weren't nearly as bad as forecast.

Net sales fell 9.4% to $28.5M, which was up 26% sequentially.

Gross margin fell 210 basis points Y/Y (and 1,430 bps sequentially) to 26.2%.

Breakout: Net equipment sales, $24.1M (down 7.8%); Net services sales, $4.4M (down 17%).

Cash used in operations was $13.7M; cash used in investing activities was $1.8M; and cash used in financing (buybacks) was $1.1M. The company had liquidity of $80.5M at quarter's end.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $38M-$43M, above one analyst estimate for $29M. The driver will be large projects in India, the company says, which will offer strong revenue growth but at a lower gross margin than Q2.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript

Press release