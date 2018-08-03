PHH reports Q2 loss $1.11 per share; sees Ocwen merger closing in Q3

PHH Corp. reports Q2 net loss from continuing operations of $37M, or $1.11 per basic share, including $4M of unfavorable pretax notable items.

Excluding the items for legal and regulatory reserves, severance, and merger and strategic review expenses, PHH's Q2 loss would come to 88 cents a share.

Ends Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $453M vs. $509M a year ago.

Ends Q2 with stockholders' equity of $489M vs. $553M a year ago.

Continues to make progress in getting approvals for its merger with Ocwen (NYSE:OCN); targets closing deal in Q3 2018.

Any changes to PHH's stockholders' equity or cash and cash equivalents during the quarter didn't fall below the amount that would allow Ocwen to terminate the deal.

