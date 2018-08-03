Omega Healthcare rises after-hours after boosting year forecast

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) jumps 5.4% in after-hours trading after boosting 2018 forecast because planned asset sales occurred later in the Q2 than the company had expected.

Thus, the low end of its 2018 adjusted FFO per share was increased by 7 cents to $3.03; the top end of the range remains at $3.06.

"While we expect to redeploy most of the proceeds from the asset sales by year-end, the exact timing around redeployment will significantly impact where we fall within this revised guidance range," says CFO Bob Stephenson.

Q2 FFO per share of 75 cents beat consensus by 2 cents and total operating revenue of $219.9M beat by $2.92M.

Year-ago FFO per share was 73 cents and operating revenue was $235.8M.

