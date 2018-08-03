Financials 

Ambac says 84.4% of AMPS tendered in exchange offer

|About: Ambac Financial (AMBC)|By:, SA News Editor

Ambac FInancial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) completes its previously announced exchange offer for Ambac Assurance's auction market preferred shares--or AMPS.

As a result of the offer, Ambac:

    Repurchased 22,296 AMPS with an aggregate liquidation preference of $557.4M;

    Captured a nominal discount of about $227M (a discount of about $252M on a fair market value basis);

    Issued, in total $212.7M in current principal amount of AAC's 5.1% senior surplus notes due 2020 with accrued interest thereon of $96.6M; issued 824,307 warrants to buy AMBC common stock; and paid $11M in cash.

