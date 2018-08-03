China Biologic -2% as it cuts H2 guidance

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is down 2% after hours after Q2 earnings where it guided down for the year bsed on worse than expected results in the first half.

The company faces a number of challenges ahead, it says, including persisting regulatory headwinds, intense competition in China's plasma industry, bottom-line pressure from long-term investments, and a one-time provision tied to facilities and fixed assets.

It now expects adjusted income from operations to increase 0-2% in renminbi terms, and net income to fall by 2-4%. (Excluding TianXinFu, operating income will fall 16-18% and net income will fall 19-21%, it says.)

Q2 EPS of $1.17 was short of one analyst estimate for $1.26; revenues of $120.38M, though, grew 25.5% in renminbi terms and exceeded the one estimate for $116.2M.

Conference call to come Monday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Press release