Report: Facebook testing dating feature internally

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is testing its dating feature internally, Cnet reports, "but we don't have anything more to share right now," a spokesperson said.

Dating peer Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is down 2.1% after hours this evening.

Facebook replied after a Twitter user this afternoon tweeted screenshots of what she said were screens for the feature.

Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook was getting into the dating space at this year's F8 developer conference in May, an announcement that sent dating peers Match Group (MTCH) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) sliding.