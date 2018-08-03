Court allows transcript release in AT&T/DOJ battle

News from the government's appeal of the decision in United States v. AT&T (the 2018 one, not the 1984 one): The D.C. Court of Appeals has agreed to allow the release of bench transcripts from the lower court, allowing the public to listen in on conferences they didn't previously have access to.

Those generally took place between Judge Richard Leon and attorneys for the Justice Dept., AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (since June 14, part of AT&T called WarnerMedia).

Leon's decisive ruling paved the way for the closing of the $85.4B merger; an successful appeal by the DOJ (however unlikely) would mean undoing the tie-up.

There's no date yet set for when the appeals court will hear the case.