Berkshire Hathaway Q2 operating earnings surge 67%, revenue beats consensus

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Q2 revenue of $62.2B exceeds consensus by $261M . Q2 revenue rose 8.6% from Q2 2017.

At June 30, 2018, book value per class A equivalent share was $217,677, exceeding consensus of $215,292.

Operating earnings jumped 67% to $6.89B from $4.12B Y/Y; by segment:

Insurance-underwriting: $943M vs loss of $22M. Insurance-investment income $1.14B vs $965M. Railroad, utilities, and energy $1.89B vs. $1.47B Other businesses: $2.57B vs. $1.99B. Other: $348M vs loss of $276M.

Q2 net earnings of $12.0B, or $4.87 per class B equivalent share, up from $4.26B, or $1.73, a year earlier.

Q2 EPS for class A equivalent shares of $7,301 vs. $2,592 Y/Y.

Q2 2018 includes a gain of about $4.5B for unrealized gains losses of equity security investments in Q2; as of 2018, GAAP requires including changes in unrealized gains/losses of equity security investments.

Insurance float (net liabilities assumed under insurance contracts) was about $116B at June 20, 2018, up $2b since year-end 2017.

Buyback program details: Although, the 10-Q filing doesn't give any solid plans on when it will buy back any of its shares--only to say it's allowed to buy back shares at below Berkshire's intrinsic value as determined by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Also, the company won't buy buy stock if it reduces the total amount of Berkshire's consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills holdings to below $20B. As of June 30, cash and equivalents holdings were $57.9B and U.S. Treasury Bills holdings were at $45B.

