Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) going all-in on cryptocurrency is "the biggest news of the year for bitcoin" - because it paves the way for a bitcoin ETF, according to BK Capital Management founder Brian Kelly.

The coffee chain, NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange, Microsoft and BCG, among others, announced on Friday they are working to launch a new company called Bakkt.

Along with enabling consumers to use bitcoin and other cryptos at Starbucks, Bakkt will leverage the Microsoft cloud to create a regulated, digital asset ecosystem to buy, sell, store and spend digital currencies.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD