Federal funding as California burns

President Trump has declared a "major disaster" in California and ordered federal funding to be made available to help recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires.

Seven more people died in northern California on Saturday as a couple of fast-growing blazes expanded by more than 25%.

Governor Jerry Brown warned of fiscal stress last week, stating a downturn in the Californian economy is inevitable at some point and could require borrowing for such emergencies.

