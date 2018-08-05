Chips stacked up against Brexit deal

Britain is odds-on to crash out of the EU without a deal, U.K. Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned The Sunday Times, putting the chances of a no deal departure at "60-40" and squarely blaming the “intransigence” of the European Commission.

Divorce talks have stalled as the bloc accused Britain of failing to make realistic proposals. Theresa May's Conservative government is also split over how close an economic relationship it should seek with the EU.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP