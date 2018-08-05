Latest rhetoric in U.S.-China trade war

The U.S. has the upper hand on China, President Trump said at a weekend rally outside Columbus, Ohio, adding that Chinese stocks are down and weakening that nation's bargaining power in an escalating trade war.

The duties are working "big time," he declared, suggesting they will allow paying down “large amounts of the $21T in debt that has been accumulated" while reducing taxes for Americans.

Over the weekend, Chinese state media accused the U.S. of blackmail and said its most recent retaliatory tariffs on $60B of U.S. goods showed rational restraint.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, GCH, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN