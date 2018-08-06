Applied Materials: Cowen upgrades, sees 27% upside

Cowen analyst Krish Sankar upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Outperform from Market Perform.

Price target to $62 from $60. Implied upside 27%.

Sankar says the "end of tunnel is in sight" with AMAT. While near-term memory weakness is well understood, he expects WFE (wafer fab equipment) spending to rebound post Q3 and into 2019.

Expects AMAT's total revenue and EPS to grow in 2019.

Notes that AMAT trades at a 17% discount on P/E and EV/Ebitda to peers.

AMAT reports earnings on Aug. 16.

AMAT recently doubled its dividend. It currently yields 1.64%.