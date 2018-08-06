GEX Management executes additional acquisition of key california business

GEX Management (OTCQB:GXXM) has purchased an additional 26% of Payroll Express resulting in 51% ownership. The purchase price for this transaction consisted of cash, in addition to warrants.

Payroll Express reported approximately $22M in gross billing in 2017 and is projecting significant growth in 2018 fueled by a robust contract pipeline, aggressive marketing, and positive global economic conditions.

President Chelsea Christopherson stated, "Our initial 25% purchase Payroll Express represented a meaningful milestone for GEX Management. This subsequent purchase continues our momentum. Payroll Express will flourish within our distinct business ecosystem."