Qualcomm: Cowen upgrades, sees 22% upside

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay upgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Outperform from Market Perform.

Price target to $80 from $64. Implied upside 22% .

"With more clarity into 5G, risk/reward is compelling," Ramsay writes.

QCOM was also mentioned positively by Morgan Stanley today: "We spoke with a senior RF engineer at a leading China OEM and learned that Qualcomm is in the driver seat to capture new RF content in the initial wave of 5G capable phones in China."

At $80, only Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley has a higher target on QCOM ($81). Street low is DZ Bank's Ingo Wermann at $45.