Kosmos Energy acquires Deep Gulf Energy for $1.225B

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) has entered into an agreement to acquire Deep Gulf Energy from First Reserve and other shareholders for a total consideration of $1.225B, comprised of $925M in cash and $300M in company's common shares issued to First Reserve, management, and other DGE shareholders.

The company intends to fund the cash portion of the purchase price with borrowings under its existing credit facilities.

This immediately accretive acquisition enhances the scale of the company and is expected to generate significant free cash flow, enabling company to return cash to shareholders through a dividend, beginning in 1Q19.

The acquisition is expected to close around the end of Q3.