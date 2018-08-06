Sigma Designs announces voluntary delisting from Nasdaq

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) announced its intention to file a Form 25 on or about August 15, 2018 with the SEC to delist its common stock from the Nasdaq, following the planned payment of $6/sharre on August 14, 2018 to its shareholders of record on July 31, 2018.

The ex-dividend date for the special cash distribution, as established by NASDAQ, is August 15, 2018.

The company continues to expect to make at least one additional distribution to shareholders as it continues to execute on the plan of liquidation and dissolution.

Press Release