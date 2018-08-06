Neovasc inks deal with Penn medicine and Gorman Cardiovascular Research Group

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement relating to certain know-how developed by Penn Medicine and the Gorman Cardiovascular Research Group at the University of Pennsylvania (together, "Penn"). The Agreement resolves certain potential claims against the Company and does not impact either Penn or Neovasc's patent rights.

The agreement contemplates a period of collaboration over the next four years with fees being paid by Neovasc to Penn. Following the first commercial sale of the Tiara, Neovasc will pay a royalty on Tiara revenues, even after the four-year period has ended.

Also contained in the agreement are buy-out clauses that allow Neovasc, or an acquirer, to buy-out these royalty obligations.