KBR's PCMAX technology selected by PMSM for two polycarbonate projects in China

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a license and engineering and a proprietary equipment supply contract by China Pingmei Shenma Group (PMSM) to build two new polycarbonate plants in Kaifeng and Pingdingshan in the Henan Province in China.

"KBR is excited to be part of this major investment project. Growing demand for polycarbonate products in China presents an attractive opportunity for PMSM," said John Derbyshire, President, KBR Technology. "KBR's superior PCMAX™ technology will empower PMSM to be a market leader in the polycarbonate business."

Estimated revenue associated with this project was booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Technology Business Segment in Q2.