WellCare announces offering of $700M senior notes

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) intends to offer for sale $700M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026.

WellCare intends to use the net proceeds to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Inc., Illinois, Inc. and MeridianRx, a pharmacy benefit manager, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

If the Acquisition is not completed, WellCare will be required to redeem the notes, in whole, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.