Chinese equities slide on fresh trade salvos

Chinese stocks started the week in negative territory, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3% on the next round of tariff threats in the Sino-U.S. trade battle.

Considering still-tight liquidity, the benchmark index could fall below 2,638 points, seen as a key psychological level since early 2016.

China’s state media also lashed out at President Trump, accusing him of "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama" and warning it was prepared for a "protracted war."

Shanghai -1.3% to 2,705.

