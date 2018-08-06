Tech

Cyren and Arrow Electronics team to deliver cloud security solutions

|By:, SA News Editor

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) has signed a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, to distribute Cyren's award-winning SaaS internet security products to security resellers throughout the United States and Canada.

"Our agreement with Arrow is a significant milestone that will expand Cyren's channel reach throughout North America," said Lior Samuelson, Chairman and CEO of Cyren. "There is a tremendous market demand for proven, channel-ready solutions like ours, as organizations face an unabated surge of sophisticated phishing, malware and ransomware attacks, and legacy solutions fail to keep up."

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox