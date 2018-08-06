Cyren and Arrow Electronics team to deliver cloud security solutions

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) has signed a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, to distribute Cyren's award-winning SaaS internet security products to security resellers throughout the United States and Canada.

"Our agreement with Arrow is a significant milestone that will expand Cyren's channel reach throughout North America," said Lior Samuelson, Chairman and CEO of Cyren. "There is a tremendous market demand for proven, channel-ready solutions like ours, as organizations face an unabated surge of sophisticated phishing, malware and ransomware attacks, and legacy solutions fail to keep up."