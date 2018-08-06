Avis and Lyft expected to announce partnership

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Lyft (LYFT) plan to announce a partnership later today, according to CNN.

The new arrangement will allow Lyft drivers to reserve a car directly from Avis through the Lyft app

Avis statement: "Enabling Lyft drivers with ease of access furthers our vision of mobility on demand for customers who need a car for short-term or long-term travel and also those entrenched in the gig economy who need a vehicle to realize success in a shifting transportation landscape."