Newell Brands adjusted FY2018 guidance for divestitures of Waddington and Rawlings

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) reports core sales declined 6.2% in Q2, driven largely by a 14.5% decline in the Learning & Development Segment and softness in the coolers, tents and fresh preserving businesses related to the late start to Spring in most of the U.S.

Segment net sales: Food & Appliances: $621M (-11.9%, Core sales: -8.2%); Home & Outdoor Living: $742M (-6.7%, Core sales: -6.4%); Learning & Development: $839M (-15.3%, Core sales: -14.5%).

North America core net sales dropped 6.3% to $2.9B

Normalized gross margin fell 50 bps to 35.1%.

Normalized operating margin rate squeezed 190 bps to 10.9%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $8.7B to $9B; Normalized EPS: $2.45 to $2.65; Share count: ~480M; Operating cash flow: $0.9B to $1.2B.

Previously: Newell Brands beats by $0.05 (Aug. 6)