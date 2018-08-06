Scorpio Bulkers announces terms on new loan facility

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announces that it received a commitment from Nordea AB and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB for a loan facility of up to $184M.

The loan facility will be used to finance up to 60% of the fair market value of six Ultramax dry bulk vessels and six Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.

The loan facility will be comprised of a term loan up to $104M and a revolver of up to $80.0M.

The loan facility has a final maturity date of five years from signing date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.40% per annum.

The company expects the loan to close during Q3.

Source: Press Release