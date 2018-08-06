Attendance picks up at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports attendance increased 4.8% to 6.4M guests in Q2.

Total revenue per capita increased 0.1% Y/Y to $61.10, comprised of a 6.5% gain in in-park per capita spending and 4.2% drop in admission per capita.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 12.9% to was $117.6M during the quarter vs. $99M consensus.

The company says the improved results were driven by our new strategic pricing strategies, new marketing and communications initiatives and the positive reception of new rides, attractions and events.

SeaWorld sets a goal of achieving $475M to $500M in adjusted eBITDA by the end of 2020.

Previously: SeaWorld Entertainment misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)