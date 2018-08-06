Regeneron and Bluebird Bio collaborates to discover, develop and commercialize new cell therapies for cancer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) collaborates to apply their respective technology platforms to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel immune cell therapies for cancer.

The collaborators have jointly selected six initial targets and will equally share R&D costs to the point of submitting an IND application. Additional targets may be selected over the five-year research collaboration term.

When an IND is submitted for a potential cell therapy product, Regeneron will have the right to opt-in to a co-development/co-commercialization arrangement for certain collaboration targets, with 50/50 cost and profit sharing. If Regeneron does not opt-in, the company is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on any potential resulting products.

Regeneron will also make a $100M investment in bluebird bio common stock at a price of $238.10 per share.