Ovid's lead drug successful in mid-stage study in Angelman syndrome

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, STARS, evaluating lead candidate OV101 in patients with Angelman syndrome, an inherited CNS disorder characterized by delayed development, intellectual disability, speech impairment and problems with movement and balance.

The study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, demonstrating a favorable safety profile.

On the efficacy front, OV101 showed a statistically significant improvement in a clinical symptom scale called CGI-I at week 12 compared to placebo.

The company intends to review the data with regulatory authorities to determine the next steps leading to approval.

An open-label extension study, ELARA, will launch in Q4.

OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta (δ)-selective GABAA receptor agonist designed to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, a central physiological process of the brain that is believed to be the cause of certain neurodevelopmental disorders.

Shares will resume trading momentarily.