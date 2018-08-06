Pain Therapeutics receives CRL for pain med Remoxy; shares down 7% premarket

The FDA issues a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) related to its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for REMOXY, an abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation of opioid oxycodone. The letter cites insufficient data to support the conclusion that the benefits outweigh the risks.

CEO Remi Barbier says, “This is a bizarre conclusion to reach, especially during a time of staggering human and economic toll created by opioid abuse and addiction. We have an innovative drug with a social purpose, and a staggering amount of data that easily supports best-in-class abuse deterrence versus OxyContin. We relied on the criteria of a fair, neutral and impartial regulatory review, as any sponsor would. Instead, I believe REMOXY received an ideological judgement call that is vague in nature but conclusive in its damaging effects.”

The setback will force the company to restructure to align its resources with its Alzheimer's program. Complete details of the initiative will be released in the coming weeks.