Tyson Foods slightly higher after earnings

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) trades higher after reporting a 0.3% increase in volume during FQ3.

Higher prices in chicken and prepared foods during the quarter helped to offset lower prices for the pork and beef businesses.

Tyson's operating margin increased 90 bps to 8.0% of sales, driven higher by gains in the prepared foods segment.

Adjusted operating income rose 7.9% to $816M.

Tyson sees 2018 EPS of $5.70 to $6.00 vs. $5.81 consensus.

