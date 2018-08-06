Bellicum Pharmaceuticals appoints Dr. Thierry Darcis as GM of Europe

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) appoints Thierry Darcis, M.D., M.B.A. as General Manager of Europe.

“We are excited to have Thierry join Bellicum as we initiate pre-commercial activities for BPX-501 in Europe,” said Bellicum’s President & CEO Rick Fair. “His expertise in leading commercial operations and product introductions in Europe will be instrumental as we plan for 2019 MAA filings and prepare for the commercial launch upon regulatory approval.”

In his most recent role, Dr. Darcis served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe of Zogenix, Inc.