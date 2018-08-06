SJW amends merger offer for Connecticut Water to $70/share in cash

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Connecticut Water Services (NASDAQ:CTWS) amend their merger agreement from a stock swap to an all-cash acquisition of CTWS for $70/share; shares are halted.

The companies say the deal, which has a value of $1.1B and an equity purchase price of $843M, is expected to be immediately accretive to SJW’s EPS in 2019.

SJW says its offer represents a superior offer with a 33% premium to CTWS’s unaffected closing share price of $52.57 on March 14.; Eversource (NYSE:ES) also has been attempting to buy CTWS.