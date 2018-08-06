Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 (47% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) initiated with Overweight rating and $80 (72% upside) price target at Piper.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Overweight rating and $206 (40% upside) price target at Piper.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reiterated with Buy rating with $45 (18% upside) price target at Benchmark.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) upgraded to Buy at Berenberg.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) upgraded to Buy with a $157 (62% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 3% premarket.

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) upgraded to Outperform at William Blair.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) downgraded to Neutral with a $19 (25% upside) price target at Piper. Shares down 3% premarket.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) downgraded to Market Perform with an $18 (flat) price target at BMO.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) downgraded to Neutral with a $314 (25% upside) price target at Goldman.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) downgraded to Neutral at BofA/Merrill Lynch.