Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 (47% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) initiated with Overweight rating and $80 (72% upside) price target at Piper.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Overweight rating and $206 (40% upside) price target at Piper.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reiterated with Buy rating with $45 (18% upside) price target at Benchmark.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) upgraded to Buy at Berenberg.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) upgraded to Buy with a $157 (62% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 3% premarket.
HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup.
Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) upgraded to Outperform at William Blair.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) downgraded to Neutral with a $19 (25% upside) price target at Piper. Shares down 3% premarket.
Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) downgraded to Market Perform with an $18 (flat) price target at BMO.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) downgraded to Neutral with a $314 (25% upside) price target at Goldman.
Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) downgraded to Neutral at BofA/Merrill Lynch.
TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) downgraded to Neutral at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares down 1% premarket.
