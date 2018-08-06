More on HSBC H1: Higher expenses cut into operating profit

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) falls 1.3% in U.S. premarket trading after H1 adjusted operating profit declined 3.1% to $10.8B as total operating expenses grew by 7.7% to $16.4B; adjusted revenue rose 2% to $27.5M.

Net interest income $15.1M vs. $13.8M Y/Y; net interest margin 1.66% vs. 1.62% in H2 2017 and 1.64% in H1 2017.

Common equity tier 1 at June 30, 2018 was 14.2% vs. 14.5% at Dec. 31, 2017.

Return on tangible equity 9.7% vs 9.9% in H1 2017; compares with target of greater than 11% by end of 2020.

Adjusted net operating income, by segments: